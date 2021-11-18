Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 1,378 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FB opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.56. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $947.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

