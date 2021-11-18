SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $9.74 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $207.76 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.74 or 0.00016135 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00224026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 237,182,130 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.