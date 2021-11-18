Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,671,526 shares of company stock valued at $42,320,713 over the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

