Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €132.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symrise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.63 ($143.10).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €127.95 ($150.53) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €117.24.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

