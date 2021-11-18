SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $2,882.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00306198 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012767 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009529 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015051 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

