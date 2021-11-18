Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €48.00 by Nord/LB

Talanx (ETR:TLX) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on Talanx in a research note on Tuesday.

ETR TLX opened at €41.22 ($48.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.06. Talanx has a 12 month low of €29.52 ($34.73) and a 12 month high of €42.66 ($50.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

