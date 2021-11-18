Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $46.19 Average PT from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.