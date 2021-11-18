Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.66.

TRGP opened at $54.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

