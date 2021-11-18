Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.75. 112,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,995. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $164.55 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

