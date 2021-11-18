Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

Target stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.48. 107,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,995. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.61. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Get Target alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.