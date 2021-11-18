Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $255.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.61. Target has a 12 month low of $164.55 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

