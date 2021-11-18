TD Securities Increases Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to C$110.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBLCF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$104.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $76.96 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

