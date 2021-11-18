Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$9.37 on Friday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

