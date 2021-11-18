TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a hold rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.72.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,664,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

