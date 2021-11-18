TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.44

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 209446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $16,710,030 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
