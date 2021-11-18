TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.44

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.44 and last traded at $110.29, with a volume of 209446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 164.61 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,398,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $16,710,030 in the last ninety days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $1,066,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 19.8% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

