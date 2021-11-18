Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE TECK opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 57,262 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,272,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

