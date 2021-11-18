Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.10.

TECK.B opened at C$34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.70. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$18.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

