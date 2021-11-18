Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.62% from the company’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.10.

TECK.B opened at C$34.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.70. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.34 and a 1 year high of C$37.00. The stock has a market cap of C$18.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.04.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

