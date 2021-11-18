Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 135178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.15%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

