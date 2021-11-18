Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO Purchases $1,814,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Telos stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,268. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

