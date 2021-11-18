Teloscoin (TELOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.41 Million

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 101.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $185,409.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 138.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00169519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00530141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00070629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

