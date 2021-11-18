Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 29,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $304.59. 31,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a PE ratio of 122.72, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.