Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. 1,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

