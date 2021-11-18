Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys Shares of 309 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 148,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.85, for a total transaction of $150,543,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,095.00. 113,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,934,199. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $443.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 352.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $743.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

