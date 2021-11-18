Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 8,785,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05.

