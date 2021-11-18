Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 59,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 546,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 4,331,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20.

