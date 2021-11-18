Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.68. 17,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.71 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

