Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $211.87 million and $63.38 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00224626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,329,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

