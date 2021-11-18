Terrence Lyons Purchases 7,800 Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Terrence Lyons acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$85,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$85,995.

Shares of MRE stock opened at C$10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$877.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.31 and a 52-week high of C$16.27.

MRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

