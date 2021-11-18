Tetra Tech, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $183.65 on Thursday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $186.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

