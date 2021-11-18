Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-680 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.25 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.000-$4.200 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.65. The company had a trading volume of 269,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $186.68.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

