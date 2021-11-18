TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$126.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$126.83.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$136.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$64.48 and a 1 year high of C$148.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total transaction of C$5,001,919.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,712 shares of company stock worth $21,337,279.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

