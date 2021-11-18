TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

TFII opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TFI International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.