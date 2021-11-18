The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Trimmed by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.28. 30,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

