The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.19% of Buckle worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 418,758 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,326,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,121,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 121,273 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

