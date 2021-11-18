The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Major Shareholder Sells $684,460,000.00 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.26 on Thursday, hitting $347.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.27 and a 200 day moving average of $319.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $356.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

