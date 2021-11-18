The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 73.6% in October

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 246,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,097,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 4,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

