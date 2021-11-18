The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Sells 50,406 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $351,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CUBA stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
See Also: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.