The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Sells 50,406 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $351,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CUBA stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $149,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

