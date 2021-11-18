The Home Depot, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.70 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $15.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.96.

NYSE HD opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.17. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $8,983,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.