The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.80. 93,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,527. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $399.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.12 and a 200 day moving average of $332.17. The stock has a market cap of $424.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

