The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

HD stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.45. 153,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $394.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

