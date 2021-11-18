The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Sells $34,380.00 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HNST traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 55,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,648. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Honest by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Honest by 735.6% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

