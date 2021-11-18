The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Up 84.2% in October

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.