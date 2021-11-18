The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Stock Price Down 34.3%

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)’s share price dropped 34.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

RSTGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.