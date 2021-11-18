The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

