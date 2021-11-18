The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $500,200.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.60, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 117.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
