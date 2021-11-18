The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $157.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02.
In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.
Walt Disney Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
