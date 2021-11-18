The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.78. The company had a trading volume of 202,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $286.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.