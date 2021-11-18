The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.14% of York Water worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in York Water by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

YORW opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.46. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. On average, research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

