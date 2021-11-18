Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after purchasing an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after purchasing an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $637.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $599.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $651.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.