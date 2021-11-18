TheStreet Upgrades Universal (NYSE:UVV) to B

Universal (NYSE:UVV) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.51. Universal has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal by 9.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Universal by 16.6% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Universal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

