THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of THK stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. THK has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

